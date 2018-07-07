Home NewsWatch Families of girls killed in fire sue hoverboard distributors
NewsWatchTop Stories
Families of girls killed in fire sue hoverboard distributors
By Daniella HankeyJul 07, 2018, 09:03 am
4
(ABC NEWS)- Family members are suing the distributors of a hoverboard that burst into flames, causing a Pennsylvania house fire that killed two young girls.
The lawsuit filed last month comes a little more than a year after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a LayZ Board sparked the fire that killed 2-year-old Ashanti Hughes and 10-year-old Savannah Dominick at their Harrisburg home in March 2017.
The lawsuit says that the importers and distributors of the hoverboard were negligent for continuing to market the device even though it posed a risk of overheating and igniting. The commission concluded a hoverboard caused the fire by exploding while it was being charged.
It also names the landlords of the home, saying it lacked working smoke detectors.
Phone numbers for the owner of LayZ Board rang unanswered Friday. Messages seeking comment from the distributor weren’t returned.
The families are seeking more than $500,000 in damages.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-