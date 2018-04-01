Families Gather For Quality Time At Tamaracks Easter Brunch

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack the best of West Virginia celebrated Easter Sunday by having their annual brunch.

For over ten years the Tamarack has hosted this event.

It was a joyous occasion as guest gathered to celebrate the holiday. This year over 300 people were in attendance to enjoy an afternoon of delicious food and quality time with family.

Laughter and chatter filled the air as families gathered around the table to enjoy the wide assortment of foods.

Marketing Director for the Tamarack Norma Acrd shares her favorite part of the experience,

“Seeing the Easter bunny and kids interact with the bunny their loving it. She continued, it’s a great way to see the bunny but it’s also a great community event, you can meet other people in the area and share the love for the Easter holiday.”

The Tamarack would like to thank everyone who attended and hopes that next years brunch will have an even bigger crowd.

