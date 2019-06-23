Fama’s Comics Hosts Monthly Warhammer Tournament

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Fama’s Comics in Downtown Beckley hosted a Warhammer tournament in their shop Saturday.

Warhammer is a Sci-Fi game where players bring in their own figurine armies and weapons to use against their opponent based on how they role the dice. The tournament today consisted of three rounds, and it takes around 6 to 7 hours to finish a tournament. The players say it incorporates strategy in the way they play and the way they build their arena.

“I’ve been doing this for like 20 years. I got into it when I was in high school and I like all aspects of it,” Brandon Akers, who organized the tournament, said. “We read the books. We build the models and convert them, and we play in these tournaments. They have tournaments all over the country. There’s a national circuit where people earn points, so there’s a lot of people that play.”

Akers organizes events like this at Famer’s every month on the last Sunday.