Fama’s Comics Hosts Monthly Warhammer Tournament

Anna SaundersBy Jun 23, 2019, 19:01 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Fama’s Comics in Downtown Beckley hosted a Warhammer tournament in their shop Saturday.

Warhammer is a Sci-Fi game where players bring in their own figurine armies and weapons to use against their opponent based on how they role the dice. The tournament today consisted of three rounds, and it takes around 6 to 7 hours to finish a tournament. The players say it incorporates strategy in the way they play and the way they build their arena.

“I’ve been doing this for like 20 years. I got into it when I was in high school and I like all aspects of it,” Brandon Akers, who organized the tournament, said. “We read the books. We build the models and convert them, and we play in these tournaments. They have tournaments all over the country. There’s a national circuit where people earn points, so there’s a lot of people that play.”

Akers organizes events like this at Famer’s every month on the last Sunday.

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

