Fall Giant Flea Market Coming to the State Fair of WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Annual Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale will take place on September 20, 21 and 22, 2019, at the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg. The sale will be open from 8 AM -6 PM on Friday and Saturday and from 8 AM – 3 PM on Sunday.

This year, along with over 200 vendors, the WV Lottery will be set up selling tickets and offering special promotions on Friday and Saturday.

“This event has continued to grow every year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It is such a unique shopping experience, with everything from antiques and collectibles, to homemade items and one-of-a-kind finds. There is truly something for everyone!”

Those wishing to set up for the three-day event can do so by calling 304-645-1090. Visit http://statefairofwv.com/event-center/flea-market/ for more information!

The State Fair Event Center is a 200-acre multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting over 300 events annually. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.