Fall Foliage Update: Where to See the Best Colors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – North-central West Virginia will have the best display of fall colors this weekend.
The state Tourism Office says colors are peaking along Interstate 68 and suggests the 30-mile trip from Morgantown to Bruceton Mills through Coopers Rock State Forest for an enjoyable drive.
Foliage is past peak at higher elevations while southern counties are a few weeks away from peak.
The Tourism Office prepares weekly foliage reports in partnership with the state Division of Forestry to help plan fall travels. Tourism officials urge travelers to post photos with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. User photos are updated on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.