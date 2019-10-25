Fall Foliage Update: Where to See the Best Colors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – North-central West Virginia will have the best display of fall colors this weekend.

The state Tourism Office says colors are peaking along Interstate 68 and suggests the 30-mile trip from Morgantown to Bruceton Mills through Coopers Rock State Forest for an enjoyable drive.

Foliage is past peak at higher elevations while southern counties are a few weeks away from peak.

The Tourism Office prepares weekly foliage reports in partnership with the state Division of Forestry to help plan fall travels. Tourism officials urge travelers to post photos with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. User photos are updated on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map.