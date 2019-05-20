Faith-Based Daycare to Add New Programs

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Wonderfully Made Preschool and Daycare will soon be the Wonderfully Made Childhood Development Center.

“Anything we do we want to, of course, honor God and glorify God, so we definitely want to go above and beyond just what the standard is,” said director Amy Maynor. “We want to be the best and we want to offer the best programs. We hope and pray that we are a step above just what ordinary is. That it is not just basic childcare.”

This week, the preschool at Greater Beckley Christian school offers classes for kids ages two to four. Starting next Tuesday, however, their youngest students will be just a couple months old.

“We really build it’s like a stepping stone program,” said Maynor. “Every stage of development that we meet here builds for the next stage that they move into, so that by the time they are ready to go into kindergarten, they are ready [for the expectations.]”

If you’re interested in enrolling your child, call Maynor at (304) 250-4366 or email her at amy.maynor@greaterbeckley.org to set up a time to tour the facilities and discuss your options.

Watch the video for more details.