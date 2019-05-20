Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Faith-Based Daycare to Add New Programs
EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Faith-Based Daycare to Add New Programs

Kassie SimmonsBy May 20, 2019, 17:19 pm

0
0

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Wonderfully Made Preschool and Daycare will soon be the Wonderfully Made Childhood Development Center.

“Anything we do we want to, of course, honor God and glorify God, so we definitely want to go above and beyond just what the standard is,” said director Amy Maynor. “We want to be the best and we want to offer the best programs. We hope and pray that we are a step above just what ordinary is. That it is not just basic childcare.”

This week, the preschool at Greater Beckley Christian school offers classes for kids ages two to four. Starting next Tuesday, however, their youngest students will be just a couple months old.

“We really build it’s like a stepping stone program,” said Maynor. “Every stage of development that we meet here builds for the next stage that they move into, so that by the time they are ready to go into kindergarten, they are ready [for the expectations.]”

If you’re interested in enrolling your child, call Maynor at (304) 250-4366 or email her at amy.maynor@greaterbeckley.org to set up a time to tour the facilities and discuss your options.

Watch the video for more details.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X