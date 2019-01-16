Faith-based action sports camp works on new facilities from dawn to dusk

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY)- At first glance, Camp Royal might not seem fit for a king. But give it a few weeks, you might just crown it the creme de la creme of action sports camps.

That’s because founder Brandon Heidemann and his crew are working from dawn to dusk, building new facilities for the faith based summer camp.

Heidemann founded Camp Royal in 2005. For the past two years the camp’s home has been in Glen Jean. He wants our youth to be able to learn about their faith while popping wheelies and hitting the half pipe.

But Heidemann needs a team to make the new action sports tracks. So he brought professional skaters and mountain bikers from California all the way to southern West Virginia. That way when roughly 800 kids show up in the summer- they’re practicing on new equipment.

Registration is expected to be open in February at weareroyal.com.