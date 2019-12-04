CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Fairness West Virginia held round table discussion with Senate President Mitch Carmichael Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

The discussion focused on the need to bring the Fairness Act up for a vote to ensure LGBTQ people can’t be discriminated against in the area of employment, housing or public accommodations. The Fairness Act would finally outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The legislation will ensure all LGBTQ people in West Virginia are safe from discrimination and able to live, work and raise their families. West Virginia is one of 28 states that currently has no statewide non-discrimination law.

“The message of human decency, the message of doing what is right and we know that will cause some uncomfortable conversations,” said Delegate Danielle Walker.

The fairness act has been introduced for many years in the state legislator but has yet been passed into law. local activist, Danielle Stewart says 2020 is the year.

“I feel hopeful, I feel positive. I mean, I think that West Virginia is at a turning point. West Virginia is in a position where it wants to take leadership in a lot of areas. Non-discrimination is one of those areas,”said local activist, Danielle Steward.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael supports the non-discrimination bill, but can’t guarantee that it will pass. If West Virginia passes it in 2020, it will become the 23rd state to outlaw this type of discrimination.