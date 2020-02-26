FAFSA deadline fast approaching for college students

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The deadline for college students to complete the free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) is approaching soon.

March 1st is the latest date that West Virginia students will be able to complete the FAFSA and stay within the priority deadline. The FAFSA may still be submitted after March 1st, but it will not be considered for some types of aid, such as the Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant or Federal Work-Study.

Tammy Brown, Director of Financial Aid at Concord University, insists students should complete the FAFSA soon.

“We have actually offered many events at both the Athens and Beckley campus to help students fill out the FAFSA. We also went out to several high schools to help them fill out the FAFSA. So, we’re trying to make sure they do not miss these deadlines. So hopefully, we’ve helped a lot of students get through the process.”

This is the final week students will have to complete the FAFSA before the priority deadline.