FAFSA applications are open to college students

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- If you’re looking to apply to college, but need financial aid, FAFSA applications are open.

FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. If college students need financial aid to help pay for college, they can fill out an application and submit it online. Different schools and states have different deadlines, so it is important to submit applications before those deadlines.

“It definitely helps with a couple things. Obviously, if you’re concerned about being able to afford college, it is an opportunity for you to see what you are eligible for. There’s no commitment for when you file, so you can file if you’re looking at three or four different colleges. You can have each of them prepare an award letter for you and see what you can afford. Assistance is out there for you and it is important for you to take that chance,” says William Allen, the Interim VP and Chief Enrollment management Officer for Concord.

Allen also stresses to get the application turned in as soon as you can get it done to receive eligibility for certain scholarships.