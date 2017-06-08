Factors That Contributed To Bluefield Police Officer Crash, Death Revealed

Advertisement



West Virginia State Police say several factors contributed to an accident that killed a Bluefield police officer.

Lt. Aaron Crook died in the May 30th accident during a pursuit of a suspected drunken driver. State Police Lt. Bowles says the investigation into the accident is complete.

Bowles says in a news release, that upon arriving at the location where the fleeing vehicle stopped, Crook’s police cruiser was struck by another Bluefield police vehicle. Bowles says Crook was thrown from his vehicle, and seconds later, a state police cruiser collided with the city police vehicles.

Bowles says the fleeing vehicle, the location and lighting were contributing factors to the accident.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges including DUI causing death with reckless disregard.

