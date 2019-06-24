Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
FAA Announces $2.5 Million for Raleigh County Memorial Airport

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 24, 2019, 10:23 am

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants, the second allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in West Virginia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley, WV, $2.5 million – grant funds will be used to reconstruct the airport’s taxiway.

Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field in Huntington, WV, $2.2 million – grant funds will be used to improve airport drainage.

A total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 49 states including the Pacific Islands. Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals.  The construction and equipment supported by this funding increases the airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airport’s region.

