CHARLESTON, WV (CHARLESTON GAZETTE-MAIL) — Eric Eyre of the Charleston Gazette-Mail won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting on Monday for his coverage of the opioid crisis in small-town West Virginia.

The Pulitzer judges said Eyre won the prize “for courageous reporting, performed in the face of powerful opposition, to expose the flood of opioids flowing into depressed West Virginia counties with the highest overdose death rates in the country.”

