Expansion Of Plateau Medical Center Begins With A New General Surgeon
By Daniella HankeyApr 27, 2018, 04:36 am
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One local hospital earlier this week known as Plateau Medical Center announced the expansion of their facility and also made one new doctor feel welcomed.
The Fayette County Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at a Plateau Medical Center’s new location in Fayetteville.
The new office is home to Dr. Yancy Short who is a native to West Virginia and returned to Fayette County after working in Huntington for the past couple of years.
Dr. Short focuses on general surgeries from simple procedure to hernias and most recently robotic surgery.
