MERCER COUNTY– Traffic patterns continue to change as construction continues on I-77.

Exit 1 on the Northbound side will be closed tomorrow from 6 AM to 6 PM. This will allow workers to mill out existing pavement on the ramp in preparation for resurfacing which will happen next week.

While the exit is closed, trucks will not be required to follow the detour and will stay on I-77.

The exit will also be closed on July 30 and August 1 for continued ramp work.