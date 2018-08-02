Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Exit 1 On I-77 Northbound To Be Closed Saturday

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 02, 2018, 13:40 pm

CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Transportation wants to inform the public that the northbound exit 1 of I-77, in Bluefield, will be closed on Saturday, August 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., to complete work on the exit ramp.

Work includes resurfacing that was unable to be completed due to weather.

During the closures, trucks will remain on I-77 NB and not be required to follow the detour.

Reminder that the speed limit in the work zone area remains 55 mph and law enforcement partners will continue to enforce.

Tyler Barker

