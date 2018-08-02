Exit 1 On I-77 Northbound To Be Closed Saturday

CHARLESTON- The West Virginia Department of Transportation wants to inform the public that the northbound exit 1 of I-77, in Bluefield, will be closed on Saturday, August 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., to complete work on the exit ramp.

Work includes resurfacing that was unable to be completed due to weather.

During the closures, trucks will remain on I-77 NB and not be required to follow the detour.

Reminder that the speed limit in the work zone area remains 55 mph and law enforcement partners will continue to enforce.