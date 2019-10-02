EXCLUSIVE: Wanted Man Says He’s Innocent After Turning Himself In

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Charistin ClarkBy Oct 02, 2019, 19:37 pm

SUMMERSVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- On Tuesday, we told you about Nicholas County Deputies looking for 46-year-old Shaun Richard Duke after being wanted for three felony charges. On Wednesday, Newswatch exclusively talked with Duke, who maintains his innocence after turning himself in.

“There is no side of the story, I don’t even know what I’m doing here for,” said Duke.

Duke was wanted on three felony charges, including delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance. Duke is facing up to 3-15 years in the Penitentiary.

He is currently being held in Central Regional Jail under a $30,000 cash-only bond.

