EXCLUSIVE: Larry Harrah resigns; Fayette County appoints interim prosecutor

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After 12 years with the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and 5 years as the prosecuting attorney, Larry Harrah is stepping down. He says it is what is best for him and his family right now. However, he’s not walking away from the courtroom completely.

“What’s next for me is I’m going to be starting up a law firm here in Fayetteville and I’m excited about that and I’m looking forward to that,” Harrah said.

He came forward with his resignation at Friday’s county commission meeting. He also recommended Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy to the commission to take his spot to be the new interim prosecutor.

“Two of the commissioners voted. It was not unanimous,” Fayette County Commission President Denise Scalph said. “Commissioner Louisos and myself, Commissioner Scalph, voted to accept the resignation and the recommendation for Mr. Mauzy and wishing him the best, and Commissioner Brenemen voted against it.”

The commission approved the recommendation on the spot with a two vote majority. The other commissioner, John Brenemen, voted against the appointment saying he wants a full application and appointment process.

According to Scalph, the reasons for the quick turnaround are the urgency associated with that position, her trust in Harrah’s recommendation, and she wants the people who want that job to focus on filing in January for the election.

Although Mauzy was not present at the meeting because of a conference, he did say that after 8 years in the prosecuting attorney’s office, he’s ready to take up the mantle and keep the momentum going.

“We do a lot of things right already. I think we have a good team in our office, and I think we try to work well with our local law enforcement and DHHR and various agencies we have, but I think you can always get better at that,” Mauzy said.

Harrah has placed his full confidence in Mauzy but expressed his gratitude to the public for allowing him to do the job he enjoyed.

“I’m still available. I’m still going to be around to talk to and things, but to ultimately answer your question, I’m going to miss serving the people the most,” Harrah said.

Mauzy’s term will begin on January 1, 2020 and he will serve one year before the official election.