EXCLUSIVE: 79-Year-Old Assault and Burglary Victim Speaks Out

POWELLTON, W.Va (WOAY) – This morning at 2 a.m. a burglary and assault occurred at a house in Powellton in Fayette County along Armstrong Creek Rd. In an exclusive interview, the 79-year-old victim spoke with Newswatch about the incident.

Nancy Hensley,79, was asleep in her chair when she awoke to a stranger standing in her house.

“The guy that broke in my house at two o’clock in the morning and I could not hear him or what he was doing,” Hensley said. “And I first thought it was my grandson. I realized it wasn’t my grandson because he has a key. He knows how to get in my house.”

Police identified him the man as 21-year-old David H. Ewing III. Hensley says Ewing did not hurt her even though he dragged her through the home.

“He just dragged me by my arm and pulled me around. I said, ‘Wait a minute. I cannot hear you. I have to put my hearing aids on,’” she said. “By the time I got one on and had to get my other one on, he pulled me in that back room and I said, ‘What are you doing in my house?’ And he didn’t answer me. And I said, ‘Well I’m going to have to call the police.’”

But Hensley said at that point the police had already been called by her neighbors. She also said the suspect had two people with him and one came into the house to try to calm him down. He ended up being subdued by two neighbors including his father. When the suspect broke in, he did so with bare feet and left trails of his own blood throughout Hensley’s home.

“I had so much blood all over my floors, all over my hallway, bedrooms in the other rooms and I had to call my friend to come down. She stayed with me until 10 o’clock,” she said.

Ewing was charged with felony offenses of burglary and assault during a Commission of a Felony and Crimes Against the Elderly. The incident left Hensley shaken up but she says she’s glad to be alive.

“And I thank God for saving my life. Praise the Lord. Amen,” she said.

Ewing was arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office where he was unable to post the $50,000 bond. He is currently at Southern Regional Jail.