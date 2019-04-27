Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ex West Virginia Magistrate To Serve At Least One Year In Jail

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 27, 2019, 16:16 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia magistrate will spend at least one year in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling money from a magistrates association.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail , Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom sentenced former Kanawha County magistrate Julie Yeager to one to 10 years in prison Friday.

In March, Yeager pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement, forfeited her state retirement eligibility and agreed not to seek public office again.

The 13-year Kanawha magistrate resigned in 2017 after a former state Supreme Court administrator’s complaint accused her of the thefts.

Prosecutors say she embezzled more than $31,300 from the West Virginia Magistrate Association between 2012 and 2017 as its treasurer.

Yeager tearfully apologized, saying she did something she knew was wrong and embarrassed her family and the court system.

