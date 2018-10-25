Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ex-West Virginia justice loses license to practice law
Ex-West Virginia justice loses license to practice law

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 25, 2018, 08:35 am

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court justice who resigned before his colleagues were impeached can no longer practice law in the state.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Wednesday the state Supreme Court formally annulled Menis Ketchum’s license to practice law in an Oct. 4 order.

Ketchum pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of wire fraud related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card. He’ll be sentenced in December.

 

The 75-year-old retired in July, which meant he wasn’t subject to impeachment proceedings.

The impeachment probe was sparked by questions involving more than $3 million in renovations to justices’ offices and expanded to accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

The timing of his resignation also means voters will choose his replacement, instead of the governor.

Daniella Hankey

