Ex-West Virginia Correctional Officer Convicted In Drug Plot

By Yazmin Rodriguez Aug 14, 2019, 09:29 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia correctional officer has pleaded guilty in a scheme to smuggle methamphetamine into jail.

John Edward Roach II entered the plea in federal court in Charleston to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Court records show an inmate asked Roach to use his position as a corrections officer to smuggle meth into the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston. Roach was paid $2,000 and given 4 ounces (113 grams) of meth by an undercover agent posing as a drug trafficker and was arrested before the meth was taken into the jail.

Roach faces up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Nov. 6

Roach also has been charged in state court with delivery of a controlled substance.

