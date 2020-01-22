Ex-VA employee sentenced for leaking medical records

Kassie Simmons
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Department of Veterans Affairs employee has been sentenced to six months in prison for leaking the medical records of Richard Ojeda as the former Army major was running for Congress in West Virginia.

Jeffrey Miller of Huntington was sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Miller, 40, acknowledged accessing the medical records of six veterans when he was working for the VA’s benefits administration.

Miller admitting taking a picture of Ojeda’s records, then sending the image to an unnamed acquaintance.

Ojeda has said the records were distributed among high-ranking Republicans to derail his campaign for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018. He sued the VA for documents related to the agency’s investigation of Miller.

Ojeda lost to current Rep. Carol Miller. Her spokeswoman has said the congresswoman isn’t related to Jeffrey Miller and that she has never seen the medical records.

