Ex-trooper: It wasn’t necessary to report beating details

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A former West Virginia trooper says it wasn’t necessary to report all the details of him beating a teenager.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Michael Kennedy testified Tuesday at his deprivation of rights trial over the November beating of a 16-year-old who led authorities on a high-speed chase and rear-ended a deputy.

Dashcam video shows Kennedy and other officers kicking, stomping on and punching the teen. Video also shows Kennedy dropping the teen into a snowbank and twice slapping his face. Kennedy was fired, and the only one charged.

Kennedy testified that he reported the beating 10 days after it happened and left out the part about him dropping and slapping the teen. He said “there was already plenty of cause for a supervisor to come out that night.”

