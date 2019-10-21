Ex-CEO and ex-prisoner Blankenship making presidential bid

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2019, 17:54 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Former coal executive and exfederal prisoner Don Blankenship says hell seek the Constitution Partys presidential nomination next year.

West Virginia Constitution Party chairman JeffreyFrank Jarrell says Blankenship made the announcement Saturday during the partys national committee meeting in Pittsburgh.

Blankenship finished third in the 2018 Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat held by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Blankenships general election bid to run as the Constitution Partys nominee was then blocked. The secretary of state cited the states sore loser law prohibiting majorparty primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party.

Blankenship is the exCEO of Massey Energy, which owned a West Virginia mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for misdemeanor safety violations related to the explosion.

Tyler Barker

