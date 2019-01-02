Ewing Officially Sworn In As New Fayette County Judge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County’s newest judge is already on the job just hours after officially taking his position.

Wednesday morning, Thomas H. Ewing a Fayette County native took his oath of office for Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in Fayette County with his family at his side. Administrative Judge Paul Bake presided over the ceremony. Judge Ewing then took time to thank the people in attendance for all that have supported him over the years.

“I think I’m made for this position. It’s something that I had in my mind for some time. I believe that I have the integrity and work ethic to do this job,” said Judge Ewing

Judge Ewing goes on to say he’s ready for the new job as he will proceed over court cases starting Thursday.