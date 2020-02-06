Evacuations underway in Tazewell County, State of Emergency in effect

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – Officials have declared a State of Emergency for Tazewell County, Virginia.

Numerous roads are closed as heavy rain has caused widespread flooding across Tazewell County. A state of emergency has been issued for Richlands and Tazewell County due to severe flooding.

The police department has been opened as an emergency shelter and the Richlands Middle school will be open shortly as a larger permanent shelter until further notice!

Evacuations are currently underway in the Town of a Richlands in several parts of town.