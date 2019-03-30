Search Underway After Virginia Inmate Flees Custody

RICHLANDS,VA (WOAY)- The Richlands Police Department, is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

In a Facebook post, the department says, 36-year-old Joshua Adam Keen escaped while at Clinch Valley Medical Center.

The post goes on to say Friday, March 29th, at 5:15 P.M., Keen escaped custody from a corrections officer while at CVMC.

Keen was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit. Police are asking the public to not approach Keen if you see him.

If you have any information on where Keen is located contact the Richlands Police Department at (276)-964-9134 or call 911.