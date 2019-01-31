ESCAPE: Deputies Searching For Raleigh County Man

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County man escapes home confinement; deputies are looking for him.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Home Confinement Division is looking for Joseph Buckland for escaping from home confinement on 01-29-2019. Buckland was on home confinement as a condition of bond. Buckland was staying in the Lester area before fleeing.

A warrant has been issued on Buckland for felony escape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buckland, please call 911, the RCSO at 304-255-9300 or report it to Crimestoppers.