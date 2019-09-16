Eric Porterfield receives primary challenger in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Eric Porterfield receives a primary opponent challenger for the House of Delegates covering Mercer County.

Doug Smith has announced his candidacy for the House of Delegates in District 27. Doug Smith, a Republican from Mercer County, is a conservative fighter who will proudly represent the people of Southern West Virginia in the Legislature.

Doug Smith is a retired U.S. Army Colonel with a military career spanning 34 years as a Military Police Officer. Smith has spent his life fighting for our country, serving in Korea, Central America, Guantanamo Bay Cuba, Iraq, and all over the United States. He is honored to have received the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Combat Action Badge during his time fighting terrorism. Now, he will continue the fight by working with President Donald J. Trump to make West Virginia great again:

“I believe Southern West Virginia deserves a conservative representative who will provide a voice to the citizens by creating better jobs, fixing our roads, fighting the drug epidemic, building a disciplined education system, and eliminating oversized bureaucracy in government,” said Smith.

Smith says he is a proud supporter of our 2nd Amendment and is an NRA member, pro-life and pro-business.

He lives in Princeton with his wife, Shirley, and their two dogs Buddy & Lady.

More information can be found on his website www.smith4wvhouse.com and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DougSmith4WVHouse.