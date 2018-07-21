EPA grant awarded to help West Virginia prevent water pollution

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The state of West Virginia will be receiving 1.2 million dollars in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help with water pollution.

A release from West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say that the grant will help to make a difference for contaminated water in West Virginia.

The drinking water of about 300,000 people in the greater Charleston area was contaminated in 2014 when a chemical used to clean coal spilled from a storage tank, polluting the Elk River upstream from the system’s water intake.