Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories
EPA grant awarded to help West Virginia prevent water pollution
By Daniella HankeyJul 21, 2018, 09:28 am
0
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The state of West Virginia will be receiving 1.2 million dollars in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help with water pollution.
A release from West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say that the grant will help to make a difference for contaminated water in West Virginia.
The drinking water of about 300,000 people in the greater Charleston area was contaminated in 2014 when a chemical used to clean coal spilled from a storage tank, polluting the Elk River upstream from the system’s water intake.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-