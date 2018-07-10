Entries Open For 5th Annual American National, State Fair of WV Car Show

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- American National and its Family of Companies have teamed up with the State Fair of West Virginia to produce the fifth annual “State Fair Car Show.”

The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the 94th Annual State Fair.

The show will take place on the main fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required, and the first 100 entries will receive two gate admission tickets and a special sponsor gift.

The show is open to 1969 or older Custom Hot Rods, Rat Rods, Classic, Antiques, and Drag Cars. A limited number of 1970 to 1985 hot rods and muscle cars will be accepted. Award categories will include: People’s Choice, The Long Drive Award, Kid’s Choice, Best Paint Job, Sponsor’s Choice, Participant’s Pick and The Best of West Virginia Ribbon!

“The State Fair Car show has been such a wonderful addition to our schedule the past few years,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are thrilled that American National and its Family of Companies have joined us again this year as we continue another State Fair tradition!”

American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 by William L. Moody, Jr. Through the years it has built a family of companies, including Farm Family, and is one of the largest, most financially secure, multiple line insurers in the country. Dylan Boone and his team of agents in the surrounding area are proud supporters of the community, with offices located throughout southern West Virginia.

During an interview at last year’s event, Boone stated, “The one-day event was created to highlight American National’s presence within the community and bring a new element to the fair that pays tribute to the past. Current clients are invited in appreciation of their business; prospective clients and car enthusiasts have an opportunity to learn more about our wide array of products, including our “Collector Car” insurance.

The hospitality tent is manned by agents and staff. Lunch is provided for all car owners who entered the show.

From hot dogs to moon pies, we celebrate the day in an all-American way. We hope all fairgoers will stop by and cast a vote for their favorite entry in each category.”

Sponsoring agents affiliated with American National for this year’s event are: Dylan Boone, Ty Donovan, Mike Gwinn, and Knight Henderson.

Details and an entry form can be found at http://statefairofwv.com/ Deadline for registration will be July 30, 2018. Phone 304-645-1090 for additional fair information.