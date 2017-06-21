WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Enter to win 4 tickets to Friends of Coal Auto Fair Concert

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY-TV) – The Friends of Coal Auto Fair is coming up Saturday, July 15th featuring Aaron Tippin, Clare Dunn and Trent Tomlinson.

WOAY is giving away 4 tickets to the concert along with dinner at Padrino’s Italian Restaurant in Beaver and a one night stay at the Sleep Inn in Beaver.

To enter, email your name and phone number to news@woay.com.

You must be at least 18-years-old to enter and one entry per person.

The winner will be announced on WOAY NewsWatch at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

Good luck!

