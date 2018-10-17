Engineering school is host for 31st annual Pumpkin Drop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Young engineers will test their skills at safely landing pumpkins dropped from 11 stories up this week at West Virginia University.

WVU’s Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources is having its 31st annual Pumpkin Drop on Friday in front of the Engineering Sciences Building.

The university says hundreds of elementary, middle and high school teams are expected. The event is designed to teach engineering concepts by designing an enclosure that can protect pumpkins from damage when dropped from the building’s roof.

There will also be other events for those attending, including designing paper airplanes and exploring virtual reality machines.

The school that can land its intact pumpkin closest to the center of the target receives $100. Second place receives $50, and third place earns $25.