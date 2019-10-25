EMS Employees Plan to Unionize

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Cabell County’s emergency responders announced plans to unionize.

Dozens of Cabell County EMS employees showed their support for the initiative at a county commission meeting on Thursday. A United Mine Workers of America representative, Floyd Conley, asked commissioners to recognize his organization as the bargaining unit for the emergency medical service staffers.

The commissioners will consider the request, which may be addressed at the next commission meeting.

Union representative Chad Francis told commissioners more than 100 of the county’s emergency responders seek unionization over safety concerns, citing the 12- to 24-hour shifts common for some staffers.