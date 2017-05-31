Empty Bowls Project Funds Distributed

Advertisement



Quota International of Beckley distributed its funds from its annual Empty Bowls Project during its program meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

This was Quota’s fourth time organizing Empty Bowls, raising $15,000 to go to 10 food pantries throughout Raleigh and Fayette counties.

The Empty Bowls Project helps raise awareness of the local hunger problem by using each bowl to represent the small amount of food those who face hunger issues have access to.

Empty Bowls has raised and distributed more than $40,000 since the project was originated, and has helped feed those of all ages throughout Raleigh and Fayette counties.

