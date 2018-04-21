Emergency Crews Rushed To The Scene Of A Water Rescue In Richwood

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – Richwood and Craigsville Fire Departments were called to the scene of a water rescue.

At approximately 8:20pm, The Richwood Fire Department was dispatched for a possible Water Rescue near Cranberry Station on the Rails-To-Trails.

A group of Kayakers reported that one of the people in the group went into the water. When crews arrived at the Trail head Kayakers were waiting and said the one was out of the water but possibly injured and maybe hypothermic.

Crews then changed focus to a Search & Rescue for the other Kayakers.

Crews found the other Kayakers safe and transported them to get medical attention. At approximately 10:15pm the IC reported that all Kayakers were accounted for and are being taken to be check out by medical staff.

