Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Emergency Crews Rushed To The Scene Of A Water Rescue In Richwood
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Emergency Crews Rushed To The Scene Of A Water Rescue In Richwood

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 21, 2018, 23:33 pm

16
0

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – Richwood and Craigsville Fire Departments were called to the scene of a water rescue.

At approximately 8:20pm, The Richwood Fire Department was dispatched for a possible Water Rescue near Cranberry Station on the Rails-To-Trails.

A group of Kayakers reported that one of the people in the group went into the water. When crews arrived at the Trail head Kayakers were waiting and said the one was out of the water but possibly injured and maybe hypothermic.

Crews then changed focus to a Search & Rescue for the other Kayakers.

Crews found the other Kayakers safe and transported them to get medical attention. At approximately 10:15pm the IC reported that all Kayakers were accounted for and are being taken to be check out by medical staff.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTwo men charged with stealing from tornado victims in Virginia
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives