Emergency Crews Responded To An Accident In Uptown Beckley With Injuries
By Tyler BarkerApr 16, 2018, 10:13 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Beckley this morning with injuries.
Officials say two vehicles wrecked in uptown Beckley on Prince Street right at Robert C Byrd Drive.
We are told one person was injured, but the extent of the injuries or what caused the accident are unknown at this time.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.