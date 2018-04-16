Emergency Crews Responded To An Accident In Uptown Beckley With Injuries

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Beckley this morning with injuries.

Officials say two vehicles wrecked in uptown Beckley on Prince Street right at Robert C Byrd Drive.

We are told one person was injured, but the extent of the injuries or what caused the accident are unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for more updates.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

