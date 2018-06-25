Emergency Crews Dispatched to Single Vehicle Rollover

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover with a possible entrapment.

According to Fayette County dispatchers, they received the call at 5:08 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred in the Cotton Hill area along Beckwith Road.

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department, Fayetteville Fire Dept., and Jan Care have all been dispatched to the scene.

No injuries have been reported so far.

