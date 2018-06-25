Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Emergency Crews Dispatched to Single Vehicle Rollover
FeaturedLocal News

Emergency Crews Dispatched to Single Vehicle Rollover

Terell BaileyBy Jun 25, 2018, 17:34 pm

81
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover with a possible entrapment.

According to Fayette County dispatchers, they received the call at 5:08 p.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.

The incident occurred in the Cotton Hill area along Beckwith Road.

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department, Fayetteville Fire Dept., and Jan Care have all been dispatched to the scene.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest on this developing story.

Previous PostJustice Calls for Special Session Relating to Removal of Supreme Court Justice(s)
Terell Bailey

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives