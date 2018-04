OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park.

Officials tell WOAY that the call came in at around 1:15 pm. There are no words of any injuries at this time or what caused the fire.

Fayetteville Fire, Mount Hope Fire, and Oak Hill Fire Departments are on the scene. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is assisting as well.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with WOAY News for further updates.

