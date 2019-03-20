Elmore Sets Record, Marshall Advances in CIT

WOAY – Jon Elmore is the new all-time leading scorer for Marshall men’s basketball, as the Thundering Herd won a close contest with IUPUI 78-73 in the opening round of the Collegeinsider.com Postseason Tournament.

The senior from Charleston scored 22 points in the home win Tuesday, 17 of them coming after halftime. C.J. Burks led all scorers with 25 points, while Taevion Kinsey also reached double figures with 16 points off the bench.

IUPUI would keep it close for most of the night, led by 22 points from Camron Justice, but the result gives Marshall a third straight 20-win season.

Elmore surpassed Woodrow “Skip” Henderson for the all-time scoring lead, while Burks moved into the top five of the list.

Marshall now awaits the outcomes of the remaining first-round games before they resume play in the CIT.