Elisha Boone Named First Team All-American

WOAY – WVU Tech senior guard Elisha Boone was named Thursday to the First Team in the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball All-America honors.

The senior from Brooklyn, New York recorded an average of 20 points and 11 rebounds per game as WVU Tech won both the regular-season and tournament titles in the River States Conference. They would advance to the second round of the Division II national tournament. Boone had been named River States Conference Player of the Year.

Two more Golden Bears – Brandon Shingles and Savannah Shamblin – were named to the Honorable Mention lists. The Golden Bear women also appeared in the national tournament after a regular-season and tournament championship in the RSC.