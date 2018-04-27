Elementary Students Walk In Honor of Autism Awareness Month

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – Local students came together to honor Autism Awareness Month.

Chanting “different not less” over 200 students and their teachers at Stratton Elementary got out of the classrooms and took a few minutes to walk around the building.

Following the walk, students went into the gymnasium to learn more about why they celebrate this month. School officials add, they want students to understand not everyone is alike.

Special Education Teacher, Taffy Robertson said, “As we grow to be adults we have to learn to work with others and despite their ability,color, gender or religion we have to learn how to get along with everyone and this month is a good time to highlight that and bring it to our students.”

Though this is only their second year having the walk Stratton Elementary hopes that this can be a yearly tradition.

