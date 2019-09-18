Home NewsWatch Elementary School Teacher Resigns After Bringing Gun to School
By Kassie SimmonsSep 18, 2019, 05:54 am
RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WOAY) – A local teacher charged with bringing a loaded gun to school resigned from her job Monday.
Shana Knight, 34, was arrested earlier this month and charged with possessing a deadly weapon at an education facility. Authorities say she brought a loaded .38 caliber revolver to Cherry River Elementary. Her motive has not been released.
The Nicholas County Board of Education says Knight officially resigned Monday night. Her lawyer declined to comment.
State law prohibits firearms on any primary or secondary educational facility, unless the school is private and has a written policy allowing firearms.
