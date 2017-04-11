    •
    Elementary school teacher charged with DUI, driving on revoked license for DUI

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 11, 2017, 16:09 pm

    ST. ALBANS, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — A teacher at Kanawha City Elementary School was arrested after St. Albans police said she was driving erratically and could not complete several field sobriety tests.

    Amanda C. Freeman, 37, of Marmet was charged Monday with DUI and driving while license revoked for DUI, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

