NewsWatch
Elementary School Students Show Off STEM Skills
By Kassie SimmonsApr 17, 2019, 17:37 pm
20
DANIELS, W.Va. (WOAY) – Students at Daniels Elementary School showed off some tricks at the school’s STEM nights.
On Monday and Tuesday nights, kids from all grades invited their parents to see what skill they have learned throughout the year. Those skills included coding and robotics.
The lessons not only entertained the kids, but they learned important skills as well. As STEM fields rapidly grow, the skills may put students ahead of the game when it comes time to choose a career.
“ When you see the students and how engaged they are and the interest they show, it helps them develop the interest,” said Kim Prelaz, TIS for Raleigh County. “It’s engaging and fun and so they want to pursue it.”
Schools across Raleigh County are participating in the program to teach young students a variety of skills.
