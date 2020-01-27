Electrical apprentice certification training planned at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week electrical apprentice certification class at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville starting February 11, 2020. The class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Students will learn how to use the National Electrical Code Book and become familiar with basic electrical fundamentals, basic electrical circuits, electrical safety, electrician tools, conductors and insulators, and National Electrical Code to help them identify electrical problems and solutions in preparation for certification.

Tuition for the class is $300, and registration is required by February 4.

To register for the class, visit newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone (304-8832469, vstone@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).