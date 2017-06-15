Elderly Greenbrier Co. woman killed in a one car crash

Advertisement



GREENBRIER CO., WV (NEWS RELEASE) – On Wednesday a little after 10 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 92 near Alvon, WV.

The investigation revealed that a northbound vehicle ran off of the roadway on the east side and traveled through the parking area of Whatcoat United Methodist Church.

The vehicle continued off the roadway and subsequently impacted a tree where it then came to rest partially on its driver side. The vehicle was being operated by Hilda Rose Hilton, age 75, of White Sulphur Springs, WV.

Ms. Hilton was deceased on the scene. There were no other occupants.

The accident was investigated by Corporal W. K. Nester of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

