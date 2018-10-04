FeaturedNewsWatch
Eighteen-Wheeler wrecking caused a road to shut down
By Daniella HankeyOct 04, 2018, 07:51 am
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A wreck caused a busy road to shut down this morning after an eighteen-wheeler hit a pole.
Dispatch told Newswatch the call came in at 3:45 a.m. on Holiday Dr.
Currently, New River Dr. to Holiday Dr. is closed due to the accident and until crews are able to replace the pole.
No injuries were reported and Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department and AEP Power all responded to the scene.
