Eight Rams Receive MSC Honors

WOAY – Bluefield College football had eight players honored Thursday as the Mid-South Conference awards were announced.
Four players were named to the Appalachian Division first team: offensive lineman Quante Hines, kicker Tanner Griffith, defensive lineman Darius Flowers, and linebacker Damarcus Wimbush. Four more were on the second team: offensive lineman Michael Hinkley, running back Rashad Butler, defensive back Isaiah Fenner and defensive back Devon Jackson.
In addition, Butler & Wimbush were named the division’s Offensive and Defensive Freshmen of the Year, respectively. Both played pivotal roles in the Rams finishing 2017 at 6-5, their best season since the return of the football program.