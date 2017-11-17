Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Eight Rams Receive MSC Honors
SportsSports News

Eight Rams Receive MSC Honors

Matt DigbyBy Nov 17, 2017, 00:05 am

269
0

WOAY – Bluefield College football had eight players honored Thursday as the Mid-South Conference awards were announced.

Four players were named to the Appalachian Division first team: offensive lineman Quante Hines, kicker Tanner Griffith, defensive lineman Darius Flowers, and linebacker Damarcus Wimbush. Four more were on the second team: offensive lineman Michael Hinkley, running back Rashad Butler, defensive back Isaiah Fenner and defensive back Devon Jackson.

In addition, Butler & Wimbush were named the division’s Offensive and Defensive Freshmen of the Year, respectively. Both played pivotal roles in the Rams finishing 2017 at 6-5, their best season since the return of the football program.

Comments

comments

Previous PostBobcats Ready for Class A Quarterfinals
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives